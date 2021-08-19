Booster shots can be delayed

PETALING JAYA: A booster shot of the Covid-19 vaccine is beneficial, but there is no hurry to get it.According to health experts, the priority now should be to ensure all Malaysians are fully vaccinated, which means getting at least two doses, to achieve herd immunity.

Only then should the nation consider a third dose of the vaccine, they said.

Malaysian Medical Association president Datuk Dr M. Subramaniam said if booster shots were to be administered, frontliners as well as those with impaired immune system should be given priority. He said there should be two options for others.

“The government should make it available at public health facilities, but private doctors should also be allowed to procure the vaccines for those who seek it,” he said, adding that this would ensure those who want it will get it fast.

The cost will depend on the vaccine one chooses. The cheapest is AstraZeneca, followed by Pfizer and then Sinovac. Subramaniam said the Moderna vaccine could turn out to be the most costly.

On mixing and matching vaccines for booster shots, he said there is not yet sufficient data to support such a move.

Universiti Malaya (UM) professor of epidemiology and public health Dr Sanjay Rampal pointed out that just two doses of the vaccines have so far been effective in preventing hospitalisation and fatality, so it is best to consider a third dose only for those in the high-risk groups, such as the elderly and those with comorbidities.

“We should complete the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (NIP) first before we roll out booster shots that should also be effective against new strains of the coronavirus,” he said.

Sanjay pointed out that the World Health Organisation has also recommended completing the vaccination programme globally before considering booster jabs.

“Booster doses can be recommended, but not mandated, pending further research.”

UM head of social and preventive medicine Dr Victor Hoe said unless herd immunity is achieved, a booster shot may not give the individual the enhanced protection desired.

He said with several rounds of mutation, the virus has also become more resistant to current vaccines, given that the drugs were developed based on the original strain.

“There have been reports, including in Malaysia, of fully-vaccinated people being infected with the Delta variant with a viral load similar to those who have yet to be vaccinated.”

However, he maintained that those who are fully vaccinated have less severe symptoms.

“The good news is that the vaccines are still effective against new variants. However, the world should not lose focus, which is to ensure everyone is vaccinated. After all, no one is safe until everyone is safe.”

Hoe said for now, the available supply of vaccine should not be diverted for booster doses as many people, especially in developing countries, have yet to be vaccinated.

“If we do not vaccinate everyone, the virus will continue to mutate, making it difficult for us to move beyond the pandemic,” he added.

On Aug 12, the Selangor government announced that it would make the Sinovac vaccine available to those who want booster shots.

Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari said this could be offered when at least 80% of adult residents in the state have received their first dose, pending approval from the National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency.

On July 28, NIP former coordinating minister Khairy Jamaluddin told Parliament that discussions were under way to make booster shots available, with the possibility of mixing vaccines to enhance immunity.

However, he said the government was still waiting for recommendations from a group of health experts led by Institute for Clinical Research director Dr Kalaiarasu Peariasamy.