Border reopening: Sabah to receive first international flight

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah is scheduled to receive its first international flight, following the re-opening of the country’s border last April 1, from Singapore on April 16 and the second flight on April 29.

Sabah Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Jafry Ariffin said the first flight would be by AirAsia and the second, by Scoot, which is a Singaporean low-cost airline.

“I am sure many Singaporeans are waiting for the flight to Sabah,” he told this to reporters after launching the “Juadah Keluarga Malaysia” programme by Sutera Harbor Resort here last night.

Jafry said apart from the flights from Singapore, Royal Brunei was also scheduled to fly into Sabah beginning May 6 with two flights a week, on Friday and Sunday.

On the “Juadah Keluarga Malaysia” programme, Jafry said it was the resort’s annual activity during Ramadan, but it was not held for the past two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said with the transition to the endemic phase since last April 1, it would be possible for resorts and hotels to promote their dishes for the breaking of fast as well as enliven the Ramadan atmosphere.

Meanwhile, Sutera Harbor Resort Group CEO Gilbert Ee said the Juadah Keluarga Malaysia will be available from 6pm to 10pm daily at a price of RM138.00 nett for adults and RM70.00 nett for children age four to 11 years old.

He said there would be a spread of more than 300 various iftar food with halal-certified banquet, beside special ghazal performance will be played during breaking of fasti.

There is also a prayer room for guests to perform the Maghrib and Tarawih prayers, he added.-Bernama