Border security control duties continue despite end of Op Benteng in June

KUALA LUMPUR: Police security control duties along the country’s border areas will continue despite the termination of Op Benteng this June.

Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department director, Datuk Seri Hazani Ghazali today said the police’s tasks, especially that of the General Operations Force (GOF) would remain as the main pillar in border security control.

He said even before the introduction of Op Benteng, there were already border control operations but with Op Benteng, the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) cooperated with the other security agencies.

“Our main focus is border security control and we will maintain that. PDRM had made additions though, such as the Mounted Police Unit and the use of drones while patrolling by the Air Operations Unit (PGU) and Motorcycle Patrol Units have been stepped up.

“The GOF has also intensified its border security control with the coming of the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration,” he added..

On PDRM’s continued cooperation with other security agencies, Hazani said this was not in the name of Op Benteng but it involved integrated operations, for example, with the Malaysian Armed Forces, Immigration Department and People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela).

“Meanwhile, the special operations through intelligence work by the police, military and other agencies will also continue,” he said, adding that the country’s border security situation currently was under control.

Last January, Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin reportedly said that Op Benteng under the National Task Force would come to an end in June.

He also said that all matters involving implementation and new plans with regard to the operations would be handed back to the Home Ministry. — Bernama