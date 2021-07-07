Both sides of political divide must work together, says KSI

PETALING JAYA: A research institute has mooted the idea of setting up an All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on National Recovery to ensure a bipartisan approach to save lives and livelihood during the Covid-19 pandemic when the Dewan Rakyat sits.

It can be similar to the successful APPG on the Sustainable Development Goals which has members from the government and opposition parties working together, the Kingsley Advisory and Strategic Initiatives (KSI) said today.

“We also wish to call for the establishment of a new National Consultative Council on National Recovery to be set up with representatives from the government, opposition parties, civil society organisations, business and industry associations and think tanks and academics to focus on how we can build back better for the nation.”

They expressed hope that the government will take into account views and suggestions from the opposition, private sector, NGOs and Think Tanks.

The Parliament will sit from July 26 to Aug 2.