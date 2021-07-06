Bougainville sets 2027 deadline for independence from PNG

WABAG: Bougainville’s leaders set a deadline of 2027 to gain full independence from Papua New Guinea Tuesday as talks began on the future of the once-war-torn Melanesian island.

A resounding 97.7% of Bougainvilleans voted to secede from Papua New Guinea and become the world’s youngest nation in a 2019 referendum.

The poll capped a 2001 peace agreement that followed a decade-long war between Bougainville rebels, Papua New Guinea security forces and foreign mercenaries that left up to 20,000 people dead.

Papua New Guinea’s government has so far accepted the result, despite concerns that Bougainville’s departure could cause the ethnically and linguistically diverse country to fracture.

But rejecting independence risks rekindling old feuds and skittling the peace process.

Former rebel commander turned Island president Ishmael Toroama and Papua New Guinea’s Prime Minister James Marape are currently meeting in the Highlands town of Wabag to try to agree to a way forward.

“The message is clear — this long journey must end sooner rather than later,“ Toroama said.

Independence must come “no later than 2027”, he added, urging Papua New Guinea’s central government not to attempt to thwart the move.

Marape has indicated that an “outcome” should be agreed by 2030 — leaving the door open to something short of full independence.

“This process cannot be rushed. The future of our nation is at stake,“ he said as the talks got underway.

“My job is to ensure that the rest of the country remains united.”

Papua New Guinea’s parliament will have the ultimate say on whether to ratify Bougainville’s vote, and it remains unclear if the 111 members will block independence.

“There is nothing to fear from an independent Bougainville,“ Toroama told them Tuesday.

“While Bougainville will have new national symbols and a new international border, Bougainville will still be a Melanesian brother.” — AFP