Bournemouth sign Vina on loan from Roma

LONDON: Uruguay defender Matias Vina (pix) joined Bournemouth from Roma on an initial six-month loan on Monday.

Vina is Bournemouth’s fourth signing of the January transfer window after the additions of Dango Ouattara, Darren Randolph and Antoine Semenyo.

Bournemouth have the option to make the move permanent at the end of the season.

The 25-year-old left-back, who can also play as a central defender, began his career at Uruguayan side Nacional.

He won the Uruguayan title in 2019, the same year he was named Primera Division player of the year.

“We are delighted to secure the services of Matias for at least the second half of the season,“ Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake said.

“Even though he only turned 25 in November, he arrives with a great deal of experience, including last season’s European success with Roma.

“Our fourth recruit of the transfer window, Matias will provide strong competition for places in our youthful squad and we welcome him to AFC Bournemouth.”

Vina will look to help the 18th-placed Cherries in their battle to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

He had a spell at Palmeiras before signing with Roma in 2021, winning the inaugural UEFA Europa Conference League trophy under manager Jose Mourinho.

Capped 28 times by Uruguay, Vina appeared in group games against South Korea and Portugal at last year’s World Cup. -AFP