A 7-YEAR-OLD boy swam an hour back to shore to save his father and four-year-old sister who were caught in a strong current during a boating trip on Florida’s St. Johns River.

The father, Steven Poust, was fishing while the children were swimming after their boat was anchored.

A strong current swept Abigail away. She was wearing a life jacket. The father jumped in the water to grab her while the boy, Chase Poust, began swimming toward shore.

He doggie-paddled and floated on his back to keep from tiring out.

“The current was going the opposite way of going to the boat and the shore so it was very hard to swim that way,” Chase was quoted by a TV station as saying recently.

He ran to the nearest house for help after reaching shore.

Officers from the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission found the father and daughter about a mile from their boat.