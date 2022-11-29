Boy dies after being crushed by falling electric poles

ALOR SETAR: A pile of electric poles that were stacked near a construction site came crashing down, killing a boy who was playing nearby while two of his friends were found unconscious at Kampung Belukar Changlun, Bukit Kayu Hitam near Kubang Pasu today.

Kedah Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) senior deputy commissioner Sayani Saidon said the department received a distress call about the incident at 5.33 pm today.

“Kedah Operations Centre received a call regarding an incident involving electrical poles falling on a child. It is believed all three victims were playing and climbing to the top of the pile.

“But the poles suddenly came crashing down and rolled over the boys.

“When our team arrived, all the victims had already been rescued by the public using an excavator. Two of the victims were found unconscious and were immediately taken to the Jitra Hospital while the dead boy’s body was handed over to the police for further action,” said Sayani in a statement tonight.

Meanwhile, Kubang Pasu district police chief, Supt Rodzi Abu Hassan when contacted confirmed the incident and said all the victims were aged between 10 and 11 years old.

“The boy died of serious head injuries and was taken to the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital in Alor Setar for a post-mortem while two other victims who sustained injuries to the thigh and hip were taken to the Jitra Hospital for treatment,” he added.-Bernama