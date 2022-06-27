Boy drowns after falling into irrigation ditch

KUANTAN: A boy was found drowned after he was believed to have fallen into an irrigation ditch while fishing with his friend near the Chengal Lempong community hall, here, yesterday.

Pahang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Assistant Director of Operations Ismail Abdul Ghani said that his department received an emergency call at 7.19 pm before a team from the Gebeng Fire and Rescue Station was dispatched to the scene.

He said the victim, Che Wan Izz Aqil Haris Che Wan Hamizi, 11, from Taman Unity, here, was found by the public near the ditch after the victim’s friend sought help from nearby residents.

“Firefighters who arrived at the scene attempted to resuscitate the victim before the arrival of the ambulance, but the medical team that arrived later confirmed that the child had died,“ he said in a statement yesterday.-Bernama