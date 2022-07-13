Boyfriend of woman who acted indecently at comedy club charged with improper use of network facilities

PETALING JAYA: The boyfriend of a woman who allegedly acted indecently during a performance at a comedy club was charged in the Sessions Court here today on two counts of improper use of network facilities by making and initiating the transmission of offensive videos on Instagram and YouTube.

V. Alexander Navin(pix), 38, pleaded not guilty to the charges before Judge Azrul Darus.

According to the two charges, the man allegedly made and initiated the transmission of offensive communications with intent to annoy others via the Instagram app using the Twitter profile name ‘greenleafyconnoiseur’ and on YouTube, using the profile name ‘Alex & Amy @ insta Greenleafyconnoiseur’, last June 5 and June 16.

The postings were read at a condominium in Damansara Perdana here, at 10.30 am last July 9.

Both the charges were filed under Section 233 (1) (a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 and punishable under Section 233 (3) of the same law, whereby on conviction, he is liable to a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment for up to one year or to both and shall also be liable to a further fine of one thousand ringgit for every day during which the offence is continued after conviction.

The court allowed him bail of RM20,000 with one surety on both charges and set Sept 1 for mention for submission of documents.

However, Alexander Navin failed to post the bail today and was taken to the Satellite Prison, Kuala Kubu Bharu, Selangor, to undergo Covid-19 smear test before being sent to the Sungai Buloh Prison.

Deputy public prosecutor Mohamad Firdaous Mohamed Idris prosecuted, while lawyer R. Sivaraj, assisted by lawyer Ramesh N.P.Chandran, represented the accused.

Earlier, Alexander Navin’s girlfriend, Siti Nuramira Abdullah, 26, pleaded not guilty to the charge before Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court judge Siti Aminah Ghazali with causing disharmony on grounds of religion among the Muslims.

They were arrested by the police following a 54-second video, which went viral, of a woman in baju kurung and wearing a hijab, who claimed to be a Muslim and having memorised 15 chapters of the Quran, stripping herself to a skimpy outfit followed by cheering and laughter from the crowd during a performance at a comedy club.-Bernama