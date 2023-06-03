BP3: 240 cases recorded, 460 offenders arrested - Nik Nazmi

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 240 cases were recorded under the Biodiversity Protection and Patrolling (BP3) enforcement operations conducted nationwide from 2019 to 2022.

Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad (pix) said during the operations, a total of 460 offenders, involving Malaysians as well as foreigners from Myanmar, Cambodia, Thailand, Vietnam, China, Bangladesh, Sudan, Pakistan and Indonesia, were arrested.

“Total seizures of all cases recorded more than RM112 million in addition to a total of 1,875 snares have been successfully destroyed,” he said at a press conference after the presentation of letters of appointment of BP3 community rangers, here today.

He said the BP3 enforcement operations, aimed at combating encroachment, illegal logging and wildlife hunting in the hotspot areas, were also participated by the Wildlife Protection and National Parks Department (Perhilitan), Forestry Department, Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) as well as other enforcement agencies and non-governmental organisations (NGO).

He said among the hotspots are national and state parks, wildlife reserves, permanent forest reserves and Ramsar sites.

Earlier, a total of 120 community rangers were appointed, comprising military and police veterans as well as Orang Asli and local community members.

“The appointment of rangers from these communities can further strengthen enforcement and provide job opportunities for the people, especially among the Orang Asli, retired military and police personnel and members of local communities.

“This noble effort is in line with Malaysia MADANI’s principles towards creating a sustainable, respectful and prosperous Malaysia,” added Nik Nazmi.

During the tabling of Budget 2023 on Feb 24, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced that the government will increase the number of forest rangers to 1,500 people by prioritising the services of the Orang Asli community as well as military and police veterans involving an allocation of RM50 million. -Bernama