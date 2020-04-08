BPN aid a welcome relief for fishermen

LUMUT: The Bantuan Prihatin National (BPN) announced under the government’s economic stimulus package is a relief for the fishermen whose income has been affected by the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO) to curb the Covid-19 infection in the country.

Although the fishermen were still allowed to carry out fishing activities throughout the MCO, their income had declined by more than 50 % following the significant drop in the demand for their catches, especially by wholesalers and restaurant operators.

Pulau Pangkor Fishermen Association chairman Rasdi Ibrahim said the BPN, which includes RM1,600 cash aid to the B40 community, will definitely help reduce the financial burden of these fishermen, especially when fishmongers not only reduced the quantity of their purchase, but also the prices they were willing to pay.

“In this situation, the normal and inexpensive fish like kembung (mackerel), sardine and cencaru (torpedo scad) are still in demand, but the demand for red snapper, golden snapper and stingrays are becoming less and less now as they are relatively expensive, that is at least RM30 per kilogramme,” he told Bernama.

As such, Rasdi also advised fishermen to prudently use the BPN aid only for family necessities and to always be prepared for the many unforeseen contingencies that could occur due to Covid-19 situation.

For Fisherman Mat Rizal Abdullah, 39, the BPN aid had indeed come at the right time for him and his family.

“My income has been badly affected since the implementation of the MCO, and I was worried sick and cannot stop thinking about ways to survive and to support my family during this difficult time. I’m very very grateful for this aid,” he said.

In addition, Mat Rizal said the 15 to 50 % discount on electricity bill would also ease his burden.

“Every little help the government is giving the people is very much appreciated,” he added. -Bernama