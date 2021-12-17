BPR recipients told to redeem PTV vochers

KUALA LUMPUR: The insurance and takaful industry is urging all recipients of Bantuan Prihatin Rakyat (BPR) 2021 under the Household, Unmarried and Senior Citizen categories to quickly redeem their Perlindungan Tenang Vouchers (PTV) valued at RM50 each before the redemption period ends on Dec 31.

The Life Insurance Association, Malaysian General Insurance Association and Malaysian Takaful Association in a joint statement today called on BPR 2021 recipients to check their eligibility to receive the RM50 voucher via special PTV portal at www.myptv.my.

According to the statement, those eligible for BPR, are advised to surf www.mycoverage.my to look the features and benefits offered by Perlindungan Tenang in the website of the insurance company or takaful operator to purchase a protection plan according to the needs of the recipients.

The PTV programme was launched on Sept 30 to enable BPR recipients to purchase or join insurance or takaful plans for the protection of recipients, family or loved ones against life risks such as death, accident, fire and other untoward incidents.

As an alternative, recipients can also visit any insurance companies, takaful operators or valid Perlindungan Tenang distributors to check on their eligibility to buy or participate in any products.

According to the statement, so far 888,000 vouchers have been redeemed by BPR recipients with total protection exceeding RM44 million.

In this regard, the PTV voucher value will be raised and BPR eligible recipients would be given new vouchers worth RM75 to be used to renew Perlindungan Tenang plan for one year more or purchase new Perlindungan Tenang plans or insurance policy or comprehensive takaful for motorcycles 1500 cc and below from Jan1 2022.

Details on 2022 PTV vouchers will be announced later.-Bernama