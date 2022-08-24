Brandon cards one-under 71 to keep three-stroke lead in Labuan

LABUAN: Sabah’s Brandon Lai Chung Weng(pix) maintained his three-stroke lead in the 1st Wilayah Persekutuan Amateur Open when he carded a one-under 71 in the second round for an even-par 144 total at the Labuan International Golf Club (LIGC) here today.

Anson Yeo Boon Xiang of Sarawak bounced back from a disastrous five-over 72 on the opening day to card two-under 72 today to stay in second spot with a three-over 147 total.

Sarawak’s Malcolm Ting Siong Hung (82-72) is third with a two-day total of 10-over 154 while Labuan’s Mohd Zariq Encho Suhaini (76-80) is fourth with a 12-over 156 total.

Sabah’s Zaeem Jafri (83-74), Casper Loh Wei Kin (80-77) and Brunei’s Mohd Aritz Maldini Abdul Majid (81-76) and Awangku Syakir Pg Alli (77-80) are joint fifth with a 13-over 157 total.

A total of 48 amateur golfers from Labuan, Sabah, Sarawak, Brunei and Pahang are taking part in the three-day tournament, which is the 4th leg of the Race to the 118th Malaysian Amateur Open 2022, that is jointly organised by the Malaysian Golf Association (MGA), Malaysia Amateur Open, MS³ Golf Sdn Bhd and LIGC.

A total of RM15,750 is up for grabs in the 1st Wilayah Persekutuan Amateur Open, which also offers Order of Merit points. -Bernama