Brave Malaysians rally together to rescue dog stuck on cliff

GOOD SAMARITANS may be everywhere, but there are rare occasions when an average person is willing to go above and beyond to help, especially if the task is arduous and dangerous.

The Society For The Prevention of Cruelty To Animals (SPCA) Selangor called for help on their Facebook page for a dog to be rescued from a steep cliff located in Petaling Jaya.

According to the post by the SPCA Selangor, the cliff was located at ForestHill in Damansara Perdana. Fortunately, it had been rescued by a group of Malaysians who took it upon themselves to help the poor creature stuck on that dangerously steep hill.

One of the rescuers, Francis Yirdaki CT, recollected the mission on Facebook . He said the rescue mission commenced from 8am to 4.30pm.

“Few tagged me, then I offered to help and asked who would like to join me in the residential group. Instantly, I had Kevan, Stefan, Chia Leng, Azhar and Mr. Gan offer themselves. Honestly grateful.

“We started from 8am and done by 4.30pm. We did (it in) two parts, first from the lake and second from the top of the jungle. We have done it successfully without major injuries but minor cuts,” Francis said in his post.

He added that they had an older man who helped out in guiding them in the dense jungle area.

In a video posted by Francis, it depicted the challenging journey all six rescuers endured, from getting on the boat to climbing through thickets of vegetation and finally reaching the dog who was seen sitting calmly waiting for the rescuers to get it down.

“All of us were not only sun burnt, but our stamina has been tested to the max.

“I was jokingly telling others that this mission actually doesn’t need me or my friends but the Navy Seals because it involved water, land, climbing & hiking,” Francis jokingly said, talking about the trying mission.

In an interview with World of Buzz, he detailed how the rescue mission was a rather risky one.

“The jungle has no trails, so we had to chop our way in. All of us got cuts everywhere. The rocks were slippery and steep,” he said.