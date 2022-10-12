Brazil captain Silva admits agony of World Cup exit

AL-RAYYAN: Brazil captain Thiago Silva said his team’s World Cup exit to Croatia on penalties was painful and that he was coming to terms with the fact he would never win the trophy.

The five-time champions lost Friday’s quarter-final 4-2 in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw at the end of extra time in Qatar.

Neymar had given them the lead in extra time but Bruno Petkovic levelled in the dying minutes of the match.

“It is difficult,“ said Silva. “I have been through some disappointments in my life and when we lose something important that we have as an objective it hurts quite a lot.

“But we have to try to lift our heads and carry on. There is no other alternative.”

The Brazil captain said his side had switched off for Croatia’s goal.

“I think all of a sudden we lost our concentration,“ Silva said.

“We are not used to being hit on the break like that. We became a little disorganised and that is where the goal came from.”

The Chelsea centre-back, 38, has likely played his final World Cup match.

“Sadly as a player I am not going to get to lift this trophy,“ he said. “Who knows if in future I will get the chance in another role.”