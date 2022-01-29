Brazil, Chile, Turkey report new Covid-19 daily highs

RIO DE JANEIRO: Brazil saw a new record daily count of 269,968 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 25,034,806, the National Council of Health Secretaries (CONASS) said Friday.

The previous record was set on Thursday with 228,954 new cases, according to CONASS.

The total death toll in the country reached 625,884, with 799 deaths registered in the past day, said CONASS as reported by Xinhua news agency.

Brazil registered a mortality rate of 297.8 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, while the incidence rate reached 11,913 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Brazil has the world's second-highest Covid-19 death toll, second only to the United States, and the world's third-largest caseload, following the United States and India.

Chile also registered record number of daily Covid-19 infections, reporting 26,727 cases in 24 hours, to reach 2,075,703, amid a resurgence pushed by the Omicron variant of the virus, the Ministry of Health said Friday.

In its daily report, the ministry indicated that there were also 26 deaths associated with Covid-19 in the same 24-hour period, bringing the total to 39,620.

The South American country saw an exponential rise in the number of active cases, with an unprecedented 87,734 recorded.

The Covid-19 positivity rate in the last day was 19.1 per cent nationally, the highest since July 2020, and 20.45 per cent in the Santiago Metropolitan Region.

The resurgence of cases has not, however, had an impact on the hospital system, according to data from the health ministry.

Epidemiologists project that new infections could reach 40,000 per day in the coming weeks.

In Turkey, a record 93,586 daily Covid-19 cases reported on Friday, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 11,343,693.

According to the health ministry, death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 210 to 86,871, while 85,503 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.

The country's daily Covid-19 cases have rapidly surged to record high levels in the past weeks following the spread of the Omicron variant.

“The virus is not as strong as it once was. There’s no need to be concerned about the rising numbers,“ Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca tweeted on Friday.

He said Turkish citizens could go about their daily lives as usual by taking precautions, but urged protection for the elderly and those suffering chronic diseases. -Bernama