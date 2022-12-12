Brazil should change shirt stars to hearts for Pele: CONMEBOL

BERLIN: South American football chiefs have urged Brazil to change three of the five stars on their shirts to heart symbols as a tribute to Pele reported STATS Perform/dpa.

Brazil currently wears five stars on their famous yellow jerseys to represent the five World Cup trophies they have won, more than any other nation has managed.

Three of the World Cup triumphs came with Pele in the squad, while no other player has scored more times for Brazil. Neymar is now tied with Pele, having netted his 77th Selecao goal in Friday’s World Cup quarter-final defeat to Croatia.

That loss came in the wake of the news that Pele had been hospitalised back home in Sao Paulo, though it was reported the 82-year-old is making “progressive improvement”.

CONMEBOL, the South American confederation, sent Pele its best wishes while proposing Brazil make an alteration to their kits.

It said in a statement: “A hundred people gathered this Sunday, December 11, at the CONMEBOL Tree Of Dreams in Doha, Qatar, to honour Edson Arantes do Nascimento, known sportingly as Pele, the only player in soccer history to win three world titles.

“It is in honour of this unprecedented event that the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) proposes to the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) that they change three of the five World Cup stars that appear on the chest of their shirt for three hearts, in recognition of Pele.

“Another central focus of the act was the message of encouragement and great strength to Pele admitted since November 29 at the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo, where he is recovering satisfactorily from a lung infection, according to the doctors.”

Alejandro Dominguez, the CONMEBOL president, added: “We are on his side in this game that he is playing. It is the right time to pay tribute to him again and let him know that he will live in the heart of anyone who loves football. Our job is for people to continue to know and love Pele.”-Bernama