TOKYO: Ana Marceela Cunha of Brazil won the women's 10km marathon swimming gold medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games on Wednesday.

Marceela clocked a winning time of one hour 59 minutes and 30.8 seconds for the title, according to Xinhua News Agency.

The silver medal went to Aharron Van Rouwendaal of the Netherlands who finished the distance at 1:59:31.7. Kareena Lee of Australia took the bronze medal at 1:59:32.5. -Bernama