Break-in gang busted with arrest of family of three

KUALA BERANG: The police have solved seven housebreaking cases in the Hulu Terengganu district, with the arrests of a family of three, suspected members of the Fahmi Gang.

Hulu Terengganu district police chief, DSP Mohd Adli Mat Daud said that all the suspects were nabbed in two separate raids in Pudu, Kuala Lumpur and Kampung Temala in Marang on Saturday and yesterday.

He said two of the suspects who were husband and wife were detained at a hotel in Kuala Lumpur after they had just closed a deal on the sale of jewellery with an agent there.

“The married couple, aged 38 and 28 respectively, run car wash and beauty salon businesses.

“Meanwhile, the 28-year-old main suspect who was detained at his house in Kampung Temala is the younger brother of the woman suspect,” he told a press conference at the Hulu Terengganu district police headquarters.

Mohd Adli said following the arrest, the police seized jewellery, mobile phones and cash. All the seizures are estimated to be worth RM100,000.

He said checks found that the main suspect had three previous criminal records for drug related offence and had just been released from prison last January.

The suspects have been remanded for four days from Saturday to assist in police investigations into tha cases.-Bernama