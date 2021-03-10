Break-in, motorcycle theft gang crippled - Police

SUNGAI BULOH: Police have crippled the Wan Poca gang, which was believed to be behind a spate of motorcycle thefts and break-ins in several districts within Selangor since early this year, following the two-week Ops Lejang Khas from Feb 26 until March 3.

Sungai Buloh district police chief Supt Shafa’aton Abu Bakar said four men and a woman, aged 16 to 35, along with the male gang leader, 24, were arrested in raids at seven locations in Sungai Buloh and Petaling Jaya districts.

“Police also seized a motorcycle, nine motorcycle frames and one engine block, along with several motorcycle components in the raids, which are believed to be from motorcycles reported missing around Sungai Buloh, Kuala Selangor and Kepong, with a combined value of RM20,000,” she said in a media conference here, today.

Shafa’aton said the gang was also believed to have broken into several residences as police recovered a gold ring, a gold bracelet and two pawnshop receipts, with an estimated value of RM5,000 in the raids.

She added that the gang would target Yamaha LC135s, RXZs and Honda EX5s, which they would strip for parts for their personal use or sell to foreigners with the price of RM500 to RM1,000. The proceeds would then be divided among the gang members, while the jewellery from the break-ins would be given to the gang leader’s wife to be pawned, she said.

Shafa’aton said that four male suspects have been remanded till tomorrow (March 11) for further investigation under Sections 379A and 475 of the Penal Code, while the gang leader’s wife was released on police bail, adding that the gang leader has 19 previous records, having been arrested under the Prevention of Crime Act 1959 (POCA) at the end of 2019.

In a separate case, 18 individuals were arrested in a series of raids from Feb 21 to March 7 on suspicion of being involved in drug abuse and trafficking in the district.

Shafa’aton said police seized RM101,215 worth of drugs, including 1.7 kg of ketamine, 35 packets of syabu weighing 44 grammes (g) and 70 g of Erimin 5 pills. All those arrested would be charged under the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and the Poisons Act 1952, she added. — Bernama