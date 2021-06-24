Breakdown in supply chain disrupts construction industry

PETALING JAYA: A breakdown in the supply chain has disrupted the construction industry. The Master Builders Association Malaysia (MBAM) today called for immediate attention by the government as the construction industry needs its supply chain to continue.

Since the start of the Full Movement Control Order (FMCO), the supply chain has been disrupted.

“Quarries were not allowed to operate, supply of building materials such as aggregates had decreased, and the few ready-mixed concrete batching plants allowed to operate cannot meet the supply of concrete to contractors,” MBAM President Tan Sri Sufri Mhd Zin said today.

“The allowed critical construction works that are still in operation throughout this FMCO are facing low stock rate of supply chain. If this persists, this essential construction work will not be able to continue.”

On June 10, the industry was informed that quarry operators were only allowed to supply building materials from their existing stockpile.

Blasting and extraction are barred. Currently, the steel and cement players are only allowed 10% workforce idling doing maintenance works, with no production operations.

The steel and cement players are both critical supply chains of the construction industry supplying steel and cement products to critical infrastructure projects like MRT, LRT3, ECRL and others, Sufi said.

“With nearly one month of stoppage of productions, the supply chain to the above critical projects and other various projects will be disrupted. Once the existing stocks of building materials are exhausted, ultimately the projects will be delayed or temporarily stopped due to non-supply of building materials. Therefore, MBAM strongly urges the Government to allow the construction industry supply chain to operate again,” he added.