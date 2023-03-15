Bribery: Former GM of federal statutory body remanded for six days

MALACCA: A former general manager of a federal statutory body has been remanded for six days from today to facilitate the investigation into a RM47,000 bribery case involving a project under the Prihatin Rakyat (Prihatin) economic stimulus package, two years ago.

The remand order against the 41-year-old man was issued by Magistrate Nabilah Nizam following an application from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

The man was arrested after giving his statement at the MACC’s office here around 10 pm yesterday.

The case is being investigated under Section 17(A) of the MACC Act 2009, which provides a fine of RM10,000 or five times the value of the bribe, whichever is higher, and/or imprisonment of up to 20 years if convicted. -Bernama