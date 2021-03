PUTRAJAYA: The briefing on the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme conducted for members of Parliament (MPs) from both the government and opposition has provided clearer information about the vaccine for them to explain the matter to their respective constituents.

Pontian MP Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said the briefing gave him clearer information on the benefit of the vaccination which he would pass on to the people in his constituency that it is not only to protect themselves but also others around them.

He suggested the government to use more stadiums as Covid-19 Vaccination Centres so that more people can get the vaccine jab daily.

“The government is targeting to get up to 80 per cent (of the population to get the vaccine jab) by end of this year, which is two months earlier from the initial target in 2022.

“But, if more stadiums can be used or set up more marquee tents at the clinic or hospital, more people can get the vaccine jab within a shorter period,” he told reporters after the briefing at Dewan Seri Siantan here today.

The briefing, conducted in two sessions, with the morning session for government MPs and the afternoon session for the opposition MPs, was given by the Coordinating Minister for National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme Khairy Jamaluddin, who is Science, Technology and Innovation Minister.

Meanwhile, Arau MP Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim, who is chairman of the Perikatan Nasional Government Backbenchers Club (PNBBC), said they would help the people in their respective constituents to register for the vaccination.

Gopeng MP Dr Lee Boon Chye, on the other hand, called on the people to give undivided support to the immunisation programme to protect themselves and help to revive the country’s economy.

“I’m happy that YB (Khairy Jamaluddin) is willing to hold the briefing, during which we were given a clearer scenario of the programme,” he said.

The sentiment was also shared by Bagan MP Lim Guan Eng who hoped that more Malaysians would register for vaccination under the programme.

“We want to support all efforts to combat Covid-19. That is why we attended the briefing today...to support the efforts to get more people to register for vaccination,” he said.

Meanwhile, Shah Alam MP Khalid Abdul Samad expressed satisfaction with the explanation given during the briefing session.

However, he was of the opinion that there was still room for improvement, especially in the aspects of registration and dispensing of the vaccine. — Bernama