Brighton frustrated in home stalemate against Forest

BRIGHTON: Brighton & Hove Albion failed to score for the third Premier League game in succession as they were held to a 0-0 draw at home by struggling Nottingham Forest on Tuesday.

Roberto De Zerbi's side dominated throughout but lacked a cutting edge as Forest hung on for a gritty point.

The first top-flight meeting between the sides since 1983 was hardly a classic as Brighton suffered a frustrating night in their 200th Premier League fixture.

Forest keeper Dean Henderson was kept busy throughout as Brighton racked up the chances with Leandro Trossard and Solly March both having shots saved while Trossard hit the crossbar.

Tariq Lamptey and Pascal Gross had good opportunities after the break for Brighton while Forest rarely managed an attack and failed to register an effort on target.

It was an encouraging draw for Forest, however, as they moved off the foot of the table with six points.

Brighton remained in seventh place with 15 points but De Zerbi became the first Brighton manager to fail to win any of his first four league games in charge since Barry Lloyd in 1987.

A few boos rang out from the home fans at the final whistle, while Forest's followers celebrated a first away clean sheet since returning to the top flight this season.

“I’m now thinking about the improvements I can do,“ said De Zerbi, who began his tenure with a 3-3 draw against Liverpool but has since seen his attack run dry.

“We have to work on the last 20 metres for sure, to decide the best solution in the last 25 metres and to work on creating more solutions in creative space.”

It was one-way traffic in the first half with Trossard especially lively for the hosts.

He sent a spinning volley against the bar on the half-hour and then fired straight at Henderson after a slick move. Trossard also set up Adam Lallana who glanced his header wide of the target.

Solly March tested Henderson with a low shot while Danny Welbeck toiled up front, as like March he hunted for his first league goal of the season in vain.

Adam Webster scooped another chance over the bar as Forest somehow reached halftime on level terms.

Forest looked more comfortable after the break although Gross wasted a great chance to seal the points for Brighton when his scuffed shot was superbly saved by Henderson. -Reuters