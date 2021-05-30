Bring out army to speed up vaccination, Agong urged

PETALING JAYA: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the Rulers’ Conference have been urged to deploy the armed forces to help speed up vaccination against Covid-19.

In an open letter dated May 27 that was addressed to the King, the KSI Strategic Institute for Asia Pacific (KSI) said the military could help to ramp up vaccination in the country.

“The armed forces will be able to use the RM5 billion Covid-19 reserve to undertake this task and bypass all unnecessary regulatory requirements,” said the letter signed by KSI president Tan Sri Michael Yeoh and adviser Tan Sri Lee Kim Yew.

“It will also allow the purchase of new vaccines already tested and approved by the World Health Organisation without further need for approval by local regulatory bodies.”

KSI said vaccination rates of over one million doses a day is possible with the army’s help, allowing the country to reach its 80% herd immunity target faster.