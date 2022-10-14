Bringing back Jho Low not easy task: Wan Junaidi

KUALA LUMPUR: Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said bringing back fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho (pix), better known as Jho Low, to face justice is no easy task.

Jho Low who is believed to be in China is wanted by Malaysian police over his alleged role in the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) corruption and bribery scandal.

The extradiction of Jho Low from China is not possible because Malaysia and China do not have an agreement on the extradiction process.

“We cannot blame the government because we do not have an agreement with a certain country. Even if we appealed, China may say it is just a diplomatic application and ignore it. So, in such a situation, it may become a stumbling block to the authorities like police or Home Ministry to act,” he said.

Wan Junaidi said this to reporters when met at the sidelines of the of the Simposium University Malaya-National University of Singapore Hybrid: Constitutional Amendments and The Basic Structure in Malaysia, here today.

Asked if “It is impossible to bring back Jho Low, Wan Junaidi said “I don’t say impossible but it is not easy”.

Jho Low has been charged in Malaysia and the US over allegations that he was the mastermind for siphoning US$4.5 billion from 1MDB.-Bernama