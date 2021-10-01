Brisk business as tourism-related centres resume operations

KUALA LUMPUR: Tourism-based enterprises like zoos, aquariums, jungle parks, snorkeling, scuba-diving and fishing centres received an encouraging response from the public as they reopened for business today following the easing of restrictions under the National Recovery Plan (PPN).

At the Aquaria Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC), its executive director Daryl C.H. Foong said they received 100 visitors within an hour of opening and the number increased to 300 as at 12.30 pm.

Petronas Twin Towers chief executive officer Ezarisma Azni Mohamad said visitors were offered gift vouchers for every purchase of adult entrance tickets to the Twin Towers, but limited to two pieces per family.

He said tour slots were limited to less than 50 per cent of capacity to ensure visitors have a safe tour experience, with strict adherence to the standard operating procedure (SOP).

Under the relaxation of SOP announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob on Sept 22, individuals fully vaccinated against Covid-19 are allowed to patronise these places, whose operators must also be fully vaccinated.

In Pahang, De Aura Hairspa operator Nurul Afiqah Zulkifli, 26, said she and her sister Aimi Shazwani, 22, have been receiving calls over the past few days from customers wishing to place bookings for a spot at their spa.

“Before this, we only offered haircut services to our Muslim customers, and today we feel relieved because all the services that we offer are fully booked,” she said.

Also feeling elated was Mohd Azman Ab Rahman, the owner of Blind Massage and Reflexology Centre at the Kompleks Perbadanan Kemajuan Negeri Selangor (PKNS) building in Shah Alam, Selangor.

He said his centre had been closed since May and now the phone has not stopped ringing since he is allowed to operate again.

In Penang, owner of the Penang Bird Park Dr Gino Ooi Hong Chin said even though the rules have been relaxed, he will still ensure that his premises follows the established SOP by allowing only 100 visitors to his bird park at a time.

Also taking the same initiative to limit the number of visitors is the owner of a 3.2-hectare ecotourism park, the Tropical Spice Park in Teluk Bahang. Katherine Chua said she was limiting the number of visitors to just 20 persons at a time.

In Johor, Sea Life Malaysia, a marine life attraction at Legoland Malaysia Resort in Iskandar Puteri, opened its doors to visitors at 11.30 am today but limited to only families.

Legoland Malaysia Resort sales and marketing director Thila Munusamy said only low-risk visitors who are fully vaccinated were allowed in. This is to control admission as the number of visitors is limited to 30 per cent of capacity at any one time.

In Perak, the Ipoh City Council (MBI) said the Petting Zoo@Gunung Lang, which is a new attraction in the city, was making last-minute preparations before the zoo is opened to the public tomorrow.

“The Gunung Lang Recreational Park will operate daily including public holidays from 10 am to 5 pm and only those who are fully vaccinated will be allowed to visit the zoo with their children aged 17 years and below,” it said in a statement.

The manager of Hannan Medispa Ipoh, Hanna Jamil, said she received 23 customers at her establishment as soon as it opened today.-Bernama