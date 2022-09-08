British cinema chain Cineworld files for US bankruptcy

LONDON: Britain’s Cineworld, the world’s second biggest cinema chain, announced on Wednesday (Sept 7) that it has filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States as it seeks to restructure after facing low audience numbers.

The group, which operates hundreds of movie theatres in the US, said in a statement that it filed for Chapter 11 at a bankruptcy court in Texas.

Chapter 11 of the US bankruptcy code is a court-supervised restructuring process that provides companies time to negotiate with its creditors to reach a settlement on the reduction of debts.

Cineworld said it “will seek to implement a deleveraging transaction that will significantly reduce the group’s debt, strengthen its balance sheet and provide the financial strength and flexibility to accelerate, and capitalise on, Cineworld’s strategy in the cinema industry”.

The Chapter 11 filing involves Cineworld's US, UK and Jersey operations, covering the bulk of its business.

Cineworld said it expected to emerge from Chapter 11 protection during the first quarter of 2023 and intended to pay all its vendors in full during the process as well as pay employees their usual wages.

The statement said it had US$1.94 billion (RM8.73 billion) in financing from existing lenders to help it through that period.

The company also warned existing shareholders that their holdings would likely be considerably diluted as part of the bankruptcy process.

Eric Snyder, a bankruptcy expert at Wilk Auslander, said Cineworld’s creditors aren’t giving them “a lot of time to make the decision between reorganising or selling it”.

A big problem for the company is that “travelling to a movie theatre to watch a movie for two to three hours, and spending US$20 to US$25, is just not attractive anymore for a lot of people, especially young people”, Snyder added.

Cineworld’s shares had been sliding since the beginning of the year as the company's position deteriorated when people didn’t return to cinemas in droves after Covid lockdowns were eased.

They plummeted last month when the company acknowledged it was considering filing for bankruptcy.

Cineworld shares rose 10% on Wednesday to 4.29 pence, but were still down 87% from the start of the year.

Analysts argue that Cineworld’s 2018 takeover of American peer Regal left it saddled with too much debt, putting it in a poor position to weather the pandemic.

Two years ago, it abandoned plans to take over rival Cineplex and is in a legal dispute with the Canadian firm, which has sought C$1.23 billion (RM4.2 billion) in damages.

Cineplex said it would review in detail the materials filed in connection with the bankruptcy proceedings and explore all avenues available to advance its claim against Cineworld.

While Cineworld reiterated there was no guarantee of any recovery for holders of existing equity interests, it does not expect the filing to result in a suspension of trading in its London shares.

Cineworld also said it expected to change its real estate strategy in the US and would engage with landlords to improve US cinema lease terms.

While the cinema industry has been struggling to recover from the pandemic, Cineworld's specific issue is the amount of debt it has amassed over the years.

Its net debt including lease liabilities stood at US$8.9 billion at the end of 2021. Excluding lease liabilities, its net debt was US$4.84 billion at that time. The company’s market value was about £59 million (RM305 million) at Wednesday's close.

Cineworld, which operates more than 9,000 screens across 10 countries and employs around 28,000 people, took on debt to fund part of its US$3.6 billion purchase of Regal, and more to survive the pandemic. – AFP, Reuters