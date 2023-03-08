Brooks High Performance Gear for KLSCM 2023 Pacers

KUALA LUMPUR: The Kuala Lumpur Standard Chartered Marathon (KLSCM) 2023 will see Official Partner Brooks outfitting the event’s Pacers with a complete set of running gear. This year sees the premier distance running event in Malaysia field its largest group of Pacers in its history as it introduces Pacers for the 10km category as well.
The KLSCM 2023 Pacers will be clad in highly visible yellow tops, black shorts and Brooks running shoes. Out of a total of 40 Official Pacers, 35 were on hand to receive their Pacer kits at a presentation ceremony at the Brooks outlet at Lalaport in Bukit Bintang.
Pacers received their exclusively designed Brooks singlets made from 100% ultra-microfiber polyester fabric, making it super lightweight, soft and moisture-wicking.
Additionally, the fully bonded seam technology used means that there is no stitching to potentially cause unwanted chaffing. The Brooks Split Running Shorts uses 100% polyester woven fabric which allows for more breathability, is lightweight and also has sweat-wicking properties.
The Pacers will also be equipped with the best running shoes that Brooks currently offers, including the Glycerin 20, Hyperion Tempo, Ghost 15 and Adrenaline GTS 22 models.
Brooks running shoes are sustainability-focused in that most are manufactured using recycled materials and plastic bottles diverted from landfills, especially the much-loved Ghost 15, which is a carbon-neutral model.
Additionally, Brooks uses cutting-edge technology like in the nitrogen-infused DNA LOFT v3 and DNA Flash foam which are able to provide 20% weight-reduction and a 10% higher energy return compared to previous DNA LOFT versions.
Brooks shoes are also made to cater to all types of runners and the brand encourages runners to use the GuideRails® support to aid in their running motion and reduce excessive movement.
There will be 24 Pacers assisting runners in the Full Marathon category while 8 Pacers will be on duty for the Half Marathon and for the first time, there will also be another 8 Pacers for the 10km category.
In distance running events, Pacers play a crucial role, acting as guides and motivators for other participants. These experienced runners are appointed to maintain a consistent and predetermined pace throughout the race, helping runners achieve their desired race time or personal bests by avoiding the common pitfalls during a race.
They serve as beacons of encouragement, providing valuable support and motivation, especially during challenging moments. Pacers not only assist runners in the physical aspects of an endurance race but also contribute to the mental aspect, inspiring runners to push past their limits and stay focused on their goal of crossing the finish line safely and within their desired time targets.
“We take the role of our Pacers seriously as we want to help as many runners as possible to either achieve their target times or more importantly, finish the race successfully and with a sense of fulfilment,” said Rainer Biemans, Director of Dirigo Events, the owner and organiser of the race.
“Our Pacers go through a fairly stringent assessment process before they are selected based on their consistency of pace and positive attitude. We wish all KLSCM 2023 Pacers and runners the best of luck on Race Weekend,” he added.
Abu Soffian is one such runner who has been a Pacer for KLSCM multiple times. “I keep coming back to be a Pacer at KLSCM because I really enjoy sharing my experience to help runners achieve their time targets,” said Abu.
“Being a Pacer motivates me to train harder, to help others and to make new friends on my continuing running journey,” he added.
First-time 10km pacer Janice Yin decided to take the plunge after being a serious competitive runner who made the podium at KLSCM 2018 and 2019 in the 10km and 5km categories respectively.
“This is the first time in my life that I will be assuming the role of a Pacer and I’m beyond excited! Being selected after a well-organised Pacer Assessment session by Dirigo Events has given me the confidence to strive to create a positive and inclusive environment during the race where runners can feel empowered and encouraged to give their best,” said Janice.
“I am ready to give it my all, and I can’t wait to be a part of the incredible moments that unfold on race day,” she added.
“By providing them with the necessary high-performance gear, we hope to inspire the KLSCM Pacers to do the best they can in helping as many runners as possible to achieve their goals, and earn the satisfaction that comes with completing their distances,” said Victor Tiew, Brooks Malaysia Brand Manager.
“At Brooks, our philosophy is to make each run better than the last, a simple enough principle that guides every design and engineering choice behind our shoes and gear. We are committed to providing the best possible running experience for the Pacers as we value what they bring to the table in providing support to the runners,” he added.
When it comes to KLSCM Pacers, that value doesn’t end with just providing encouragement and motivation to runners, as the entire Pacer team is also running to raise funds for KLSCM’s beneficiary charities under its Run For A Reason (RFAR) charity programme.
To date, they have raised an admirable RM14,000 that will go a long way in helping the RFAR charities achieve their objectives in support of underprivileged Malaysians and the environment.