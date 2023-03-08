Brooks High Performance Gear for KLSCM 2023 Pacers

KUALA LUMPUR: The Kuala Lumpur Standard Chartered Marathon (KLSCM) 2023 will see Official Partner Brooks outfitting the event’s Pacers with a complete set of running gear. This year sees the premier distance running event in Malaysia field its largest group of Pacers in its history as it introduces Pacers for the 10km category as well.

The KLSCM 2023 Pacers will be clad in highly visible yellow tops, black shorts and Brooks running shoes. Out of a total of 40 Official Pacers, 35 were on hand to receive their Pacer kits at a presentation ceremony at the Brooks outlet at Lalaport in Bukit Bintang.

Pacers received their exclusively designed Brooks singlets made from 100% ultra-microfiber polyester fabric, making it super lightweight, soft and moisture-wicking.

Additionally, the fully bonded seam technology used means that there is no stitching to potentially cause unwanted chaffing. The Brooks Split Running Shorts uses 100% polyester woven fabric which allows for more breathability, is lightweight and also has sweat-wicking properties.

The Pacers will also be equipped with the best running shoes that Brooks currently offers, including the Glycerin 20, Hyperion Tempo, Ghost 15 and Adrenaline GTS 22 models.

Brooks running shoes are sustainability-focused in that most are manufactured using recycled materials and plastic bottles diverted from landfills, especially the much-loved Ghost 15, which is a carbon-neutral model.

Additionally, Brooks uses cutting-edge technology like in the nitrogen-infused DNA LOFT v3 and DNA Flash foam which are able to provide 20% weight-reduction and a 10% higher energy return compared to previous DNA LOFT versions.

Brooks shoes are also made to cater to all types of runners and the brand encourages runners to use the GuideRails® support to aid in their running motion and reduce excessive movement.

There will be 24 Pacers assisting runners in the Full Marathon category while 8 Pacers will be on duty for the Half Marathon and for the first time, there will also be another 8 Pacers for the 10km category.

In distance running events, Pacers play a crucial role, acting as guides and motivators for other participants. These experienced runners are appointed to maintain a consistent and predetermined pace throughout the race, helping runners achieve their desired race time or personal bests by avoiding the common pitfalls during a race.

They serve as beacons of encouragement, providing valuable support and motivation, especially during challenging moments. Pacers not only assist runners in the physical aspects of an endurance race but also contribute to the mental aspect, inspiring runners to push past their limits and stay focused on their goal of crossing the finish line safely and within their desired time targets.