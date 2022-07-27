‘Broomstick’ couple fined RM20K for abusing step-daughter

BANGI: A married couple was fined RM20,000 each, in default 12 months’ jail, by the Bandar Baru Bangi Sessions Court here today for abusing their four-year-old stepdaughter.

Judge Effandi Nazila Abdullah handed down the sentence to trader, Amira Hamzah, 28, and her Singaporean husband, Muhammad Fitri Jasmani Josmani, 30, after they pleaded guilty to the charge of abusing the child which caused the victim to suffer physical injuries.

The couple committed the offence at their residence at Eco Majestic, Semenyih at 1.25 pm, from April to July 18, 2022.

The charge was framed under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code, which provides a jail sentence of up to 20 years’ in jail or a RM50,000 fine, or both.

Both of the accused were unrepresented.

According to the facts of the case, the complainant, an employee of Amira, witnessed Amira hitting the girl, the child of an Indonesian woman, with a hanger and a broomstick.

A police investigation found the child, who calls Amira ‘mummy’ suffered injuries on her whole body.

In the same court, Muhammad Fitri was fined a maximum of RM10,000, in default six months’ jail after pleading guilty to overstaying in Malaysia.

He committed the offence at the same place at 2.30 am on July 22, under Section 15(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63.

A video went viral on social media recently showing a woman beating her four-year-old stepdaughter using a broomstick for refusing to eat.-Bernama