KUCHING: Abang Abdul Rahim Tun Abang Openg, 78, the elder brother of Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg(pix), died yesterday at about 8.30 pm.

According to a close family member, Abdul Rahim died of a heart attack while receiving treatment at a private medical centre here.

His remains will be prepared at his house in Jalan Patingan here for burial at the Semariang Muslim Cemetery which will be held before Zohor prayers today.

Abdul Rahim was the second child of the first Sarawak Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Abang Openg Abang Sapiee. -Bernama