Brunei’s Sultan announces early government reshuffle

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN: Brunei’s Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah announced an early reshuffle of cabinet ministers on Tuesday afternoon in a special speech broadcasted nationwide.

Effective from Tuesday, Brunei’s Minister of Home Affairs Haji Awang Abu Bakar, Minister of Primary Resources and Tourism Haji Ali, and Minister of Development Haji Suhaimi have been replaced, Xinhua reported.

The Sultan himself retains the top posts as the country’s Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Minister of Defence, and Minister of Finance and Economy.

Brunei’s government was last reshuffled in January 2018. At that time, veteran ministers including Lim Jock Seng, Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office and Second Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, and Mohammad Yasmin, Minister of Energy and Industry Department at the prime minister’s office, were replaced. -Bernama