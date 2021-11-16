BSL Corp to supply semiconductor parts to Singapore’s SDU

PETALING JAYA: BSL Corp Bhd’s wholly owned subsidiary Ban Seng Lee Industries Sdn Bhd (BSLI) has received a letter of award amounting to US$3.5 million (RM14.58 million) from SDU Pte Ltd to nominate BSLI as the manufacturer to fabricate and supply semiconductor components, sub-assembly modules, and other business-related to SDU’s principal activities.

BSL Corp executive director Brian Hoo Wai Keong said the company will manufacture and supply integrated console, sheet metal fabrication, precision machining, modular assembly, metal stamping and Printed Circuit Board Assembly, and electrical components to SDU. The supplies to SDU will be made in phases according to purchase orders issued by SDU.

“SDU is a qualified approved vendor of a few major semiconductor manufacturers in Singapore and its prospects are good due to the strong demand in the semiconductor sector which is experiencing a supply crunch. The demand is across the board from demand in basic microcontrollers and memory chips to the most sophisticated high-performance processors. Demand is across all sectors in particular the computing, wireless communications, and automotive,” said Hoo.

BSL Corp had on Nov 10 entered into an agreement to acquire SDU. This acquisition is pending completion.

“The acquisition of SDU will enable BSL Corp to tap into this market and enhance the depth and breadth of the current product mix and sector exposure. With this proposed acquisition, BSL Corp will be able to increase its presence in the semiconductors industry. This is part of our strategy to fast-forward our exposure into the semiconductor sector. BSLCorp will be able to provide the manufacturing capacity and capability to support SDU’s customer demand.

“The company is optimistic that the acquisition will positively impact BSL Corp’s operations. The semiconductor division will form a new growth engine for BSL Corp and complement its current operations as the group transitions to an electronic manufacturer services company,” Hoo said.