Budget 2022: Gov't to fully pay for disable-owned private vehicle licences

KUALA LUMPUR: The government will fully pay for motor vehicle licences for all private vehicles owned by persons with disabilities (PwD) for next year.

Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz said this would help lessen the cost of living for the PwD community.

According to him, on top of this, the government would allocate RM30 million to upgrade infrastructure of government buildings to be more PwD-friendly by providing special ramps for the blind or visually impaired.

“A total of RM10 million will also be allocated to independent training centres and a government industrial training and rehabilitation centre to implement training and guidance programmes for the disabled.''

Tengku Zafrul said this when tabling Budget 2022 themed “Keluarga Malaysia, Makmur Sejahtera” (A Prosperous Malaysian Family) in the Dewan Rakyat, today.

The government, he said, would also provide a special quota of one per cent through the Short-Term Employment Programme (MySTEP) to ensure that young people with disabilities enter the field of employment.

“To increase access to the media as well as to enable the disabled to stay abreast of current news and latest information, with the help of Bernama, all television networks including privatised ones will provide sign language interpreters in their news delivery.” -Bernama