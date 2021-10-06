Budget 2022: MOT proposes adding more RTD,mobile units

KUALA LUMPUR: Having additional Road Transport Department (RTD) mobile units is one of the proposals made by the Ministry of Transport (MOT) to the Ministry of Finance (MOF) for consideration under Budget 2022.

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong(pix) said his ministry hoped that plans for an additional 30 units of counters would be considered so as to provide better services to the bigger states, especially the interior areas in Sabah and Sarawak as well as Orang Asli settlements.

“Secondly, we also want to increase the number of RTD kiosks. Previously, they were placed in the RTD area and the public could carry out self-service, but now we are thinking of putting them in buildings, such as community halls, government buildings and so on.

“This will help us (RTD) and facilitate the public because in just a few minutes, they can carry out all transactions via self-service,” he said in the Inklusif television programme titled ‘MOT: Pulih Ekonomi, Lindung Keluarga Malaysia’ (MOT: Restore Economy, Protect Malaysian Family) that was aired live via Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) yesterday.

Wee said other matters raised included plans to give incentives to parents in the B40 group to install Child Restraint System (CRS) or better known as child car seats in their vehicles.

“I am in the midst of discussing it with the MOF and I hope that this matter will be considered under the budget this time,” he said.

Budget 2022, which is expected to be tabled at the Dewan Rakyat on Oct 29, is the first under the administration of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob following a change in the country’s leadership at the end of August.-Bernama