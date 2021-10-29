Budget 2022: RM32.4 billion allocation for MOH

KUALA LUMPUR: In prioritising public healthcare to build national resilience in preparation for the endemic phase of Covid-19, the government has allocated RM32.4 billion to the Health Ministry (MoH) for operating and development expenditure.

Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz said the allocation for MoH is the second largest in Budget 2022 after that for the Education Ministry, reflecting the government’s concern for the well-being of the people.

He said the government agreed to continue with the National Agenda of Healthy Malaysia to promote a culture of healthy lifestyle to tackle the problem of non-infectious diseases such as diabetes, high blood pressure and obesity.

Tengku Zafrul said the government would also strengthen the clinical management of rare diseases like lysosomal.

“Apart from this, in promoting a healthy lifestyle, the government proposes to extend the imposition of excise duties on sweetened drinks in premixed forms based on chocolate or cocoa, malt, coffee and tea,” he said when tabling Budget 2022 in the Dewan Rakyat today.

He said the government also planned to impose excise duties on liquid products or gel containing nicotine used in electronic cigarettes and vape.

On another development, he said the government had agreed to extend the appointment by contract of more than 10,000 medical, dental and pharmaceutical officers after their two-year compulsory service to a maximum of four years to ensure continuity in service and to prepare them for specialist studies.

“In addition, the government has agreed to approve the specialist sponsorship programme with an allocation of RM100 million for the benefit of 3,000 contract medical and dental officers,” he added.

Tengu Zafrul also said RM70 million has also been allocated to ensure continued emphasis on mental health issues, including strengthening support, counselling and psychology services, increasing advocacy programmes and boosting the role of non-governmental organisations as movers of mental health programmes.

The government will also cooperate with the Red Crescent Society and St John Ambulance to improve the accessibility and response capability of ambulance services.-Bernama