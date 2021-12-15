Budget 2022 to be implemented prudently: PM

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob(pix) has expressed his commitment to implement Budget 2022 prudently, for the well-being of all Malaysians.

“Alhamdulillah, thanks to Allah, Budget 2022 has been successfully approved after receiving the support of the majority of Members of Parliament.

“I thank all the MPs who have voted for Budget 2022, especially from the Opposition,“ he said in a post on his official Facebook page.

The prime minister said he believed that the strength of an administration also lay in an excellent checks and balances system.

The Supply Bill 2022 (Budget 2022) with a total allocation of RM332.1 billion, the largest in the country’s history with the aim of reviving the economy post-Covid-19, was tabled for second reading in the Senate yesterday.

Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz when tabling the Bill said the Budget themed 'Keluarga Malaysia, Makmur Sejahtera' (A Prosperous Malaysian Family) had three main focus areas, namely strengthening recovery, building resilience and driving reform.

The Bill, which is the first Budget under Ismail Sabri's leadership, was passed at committee level in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday.-Bernama