Budget 2023 : A sincere effort to help the people - Zahidi

GEORGE TOWN: Budget 2023 has been described as a sincere effort to assist the people in post-pandemic especially those in the creative industry.

Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin (pix) said the government is providing an allocation of RM50 million for the National Film Production Fund (DEKAN) while RM102 million is for the Digital Content Fund (DKD) to drive the local creative industry and promote more productions.

“This budget has provided adequately to help the people in post-pandemic,” he told reporters after attending a Boria Competition Appreciation programme here today.

He said the budget clearly showed the continued support and commitment of the government to look after the local creative industry.

“We in the Communications and Multimedia Ministry are thankful to the government for providing sufficient allocation to the ministry,” he said.

Zahidi said the budget clearly showed the government has sufficient funds and hoped the people did not misunderstand that the government has apparently no money to provide allocation to the people.

“This budget was drafted according to our capability and hope the people would not be hoodwinked by talks that the government has no money and was making a fake budget,” he said.

In the Budget 2023 presentation at the Dewan Rakyat, Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz announced contributions to the film community and National Film Development Fund under FINAS are given tax deduction, while import duty and sales tax on studio equipment and filming productions are exempt.

Tengku Zafrul also announced that RM700 million will be provided for the National Digital Network (Jendela) initiative next year to implement digital connectivity in 47 industrial areas and 3,700 schools.

Also given attention is internet coverage where the government provides 100 per cent internet coverage in populated areas and fiber optic coverage to 9 million premises across the country by 2025 under the Jendela Phase 2 project while Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB) will expand the 5G network across the country to include 70 per cent of highly populated areas for the year 2023.-Bernama