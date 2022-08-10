Budget 2023 can help realise gold in Paris 2024: Ahmad Faizal

PUTRAJAYA: The overall allocation of RM977.54 million for the Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) in Budget 2023, can assist the ministry in the effort to realise the country’s first gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said the allocation for Podium Programme from the total included RM154 million for the development of sports, and the continuation of the preparation programme of high-performing athletes via the National Sports Council (MSN).

“The allocation to the sports sector was given priority and there was deduction to our efforts to empower the sports industry. The budget could help high-performing athletes under the Podium programme to shine,” he said in a media conference after the launch of the 2022 National Sports Day (HSN2022) today.

Ahmad Faizal said the fund could also help MSN to continue the athlete preparation programme to face two sports championships next year, namely the Cambodia SEA Games from May 5-17 and the Hangzhou Asian Games in China (Sept 23-Oct 8) as well as the qualification tournaments for Paris 2024.

He explained that the allocation to KBS includes approximately RM621.10 million for operating expenditure and RM356.44 million for development.

Commenting on the allocation of RM15 million for the Healthy Malaysia National Agenda, Ahmad Faizal said it will be fully used to implement sports, recreation and league programmes at the grassroots level throughout the country.

“This is to ensure that more than 50 per cent of Malaysians are active in sports more than five days a week with each session exceeding 30 minutes. This is our effort to make Malaysia a sporting nation,“ he explained.

Earlier, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob launched the National Sports Vision (VSN) 2030, after officiating the HSN 2022 celebration in front of the Palace of Justice here.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Faizal said the term of VSN was set for 10 years because he wanted to ensure that his objective, which is to increase the talent pool, could be achieved so that the country would continue to have back-up athletes to represent the country after the existing athletes ended their careers.

He is also confident that the target of 4.5 million people participating in the HSN celebration this time can be achieved when the celebration in front of the Palace of Justice here alone has attracted more than 20,000 people from all walks of life to participate in various organised activities.

Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz when presenting the Supply Bill 2023 in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday, also announced an allocation of RM145 million to maintain, upgrade and build sports facilities across the country.

He also announced RM20 million to give youth opportunities to get involved in motorsports through the development of drag circuits; RM13 million for e-sports; RM12 million for the development of people with disabilities (PwD) in sports and RM5 million to the National Athlete Welfare Foundation (YAKEB).-Bernama