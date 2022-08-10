Budget 2023: Comprehensive changes needed to prevent abuse of subsidies - KPDNHEP

KUALA LUMPUR: A comprehensive revamp is needed to prevent the abuse of subsidies and subsidised goods, including petrol and diesel, said Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi (pix).

The minister said new procedures were needed to ensure such benefits are only enjoyed by the people of Malaysia because the government spends a large amount on subsidy allocation each year.

“Similarly new steps and procedures will be enforced to ensure subsidised goods like cooking oil and Liquid Petroluem Gas (LPG) reach the targetted group and such quota IS not abused by traders,“ he said in a statement when commenting on the Budget 2023 which was tabled yesterday.

The Government is committed to ensuring that basic goods such as rice, cooking oil, LPG gas, petrol, and diesel reach the hands of the rural population at reasonable prices.

The Budget 2023 themed 'Malaysian Family Prospering Together’ saw the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) allocated RM55 billion.

Next year, RM200 million will be provided to support the cost of transportation and distribution of essential goods while the Government will also expand the coverage of the programme to 23 new areas, including Kampung Passin in Mukah, Sarawak, and Kampung Tawayari in Lahad Datu Sabah.

Nanta Linggi said the government through the Budget 2023 will enhance promotional activities and programmes to promote Malaysian goods and also elevate the economic status of local entrepreneurs by increasing “Buy Malaysian Goods” campaigns through an allocation of RM10 million.

Since Air service is the primary mode of transportation for the people of rural Sabah and Sarawak, the Government is committed to continue the subsidisation of air transport services with an allocation of RM209 million for the benefit of rural residents.

“The subsidised service will benefit the people from the interiors of Sabah and Sarawak since air travel is the main mode of transportation to connect the outside world,” he said.

The Government will also improve facilities at seven airports in Sabah and Sarawak by building wheelchair ramps to benefit around 2,300 MASWings wheelchair bound users.

Nanta Linggi said the government’s initiative to offer discounts to My50 monthly travel pass holders under the MyWIRA programme for 21,000 uniformed bodies like the Armed Forces veterans and retired police personnel, shows the government’s appreciation of their services and concern towards their welfare.-Bernama