Budget 2023 : Comprehensive, covers all economic sectors: MB

KUALA LUMPUR: Several state leaders described Budget 2023 as comprehensive because it covers not only all the economic sectors but also the entire Malaysian Family.

Perlis Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man (pix) said the budget is geared to help the Malaysian Family as there are several cash handouts for those in need, especially the B40 and M40 groups.

He is confident that the increase in recipient categories entitled to the aid will also increase the public’s purchasing power thus creating a positive impact on the national economy.

“As with the previous budget, surely there are incentives for this state. There is one for a high impact project for the people in Perlis, with a RM80 million allocation to build infrastructure to support the Chuping Agro Valley Dairy Farm Project.

“The project is now in its final stages and is expected to operate beginning next year involving a gross investment of RM4.5 billion and will create employment opportunities for 2,000 people,“ he told reporters after officiating the Perlis National Sports Day celebrations at Dataran Dato’ Sheikh Ahmad, Kangar today.

Through Budget 2023 themed 'Keluarga Malaysia, Makmur Bersama' (Malaysian Family, Prospering Together) the government has allocated RM272.3 billion for operating expenditure, RM95 billion for development expenditure, RM5 billion under the Covid-19 Fund and another RM2 billion for contingency savings.

Through the development expenditure allocation, the country's five main corridor regions will receive a total allocation of RM1.4 billion to implement several key programmes including the Dairy Farm Project in Chuping at a cost of RM80 million.

Meanwhile, Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob said the allocation of almost RM500 million in the budget for additional projects related to the Integrated River Basin Development (PLSB) in Sungai Golok (KESBAN) will be able to resolve flooding issues at the location.

“The flood problem has always been a cause of concern, so we (Kelantan) are grateful because there is an additional allocation of almost RM500 million for the flood mitigation project in Rantau Panjang.

“This is very important for us to implement the KESBAN programme,“ he told a press conference after officiating the Kelantan National Sports Day celebrations in Kota Bharu.

Commenting on the allocation of RM16.5 billion for the transport sector to implement major infrastructure projects including the Central Spine Road (CSR) from Kuala Krai to Bentong, Pahang, Ahmad hoped that the allocation would be distributed fairly as the project would bring socio-economic benefits.

Meanwhile, Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor hopes that the Ministry of Finance will be able to explain in detail the plans to develop towns bordering Thailand and Kalimantan, Indonesia including Bukit Kayu Hitam in the 2023 Budget.

He said this was to ensure that the development plans are coordinated with the Kedah Development Plan 2035.

Muhammad Sanusi also thanked the federal government for the monthly RM200 aid to padi farmers, considering that Kedah is the country's main rice producer, contributing 43 per cent of the national requirement.

The RM200 assistance for three months or a season was re-introduced to benefit 240,000 padi farmers involving an allocation of RM228 million.-Bernama