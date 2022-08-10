Budget 2023: Felda rubber smallholders also eligible for RM800 monsoon aid - PM

JEMPOL: The Monsoon Season Aid (BMT) of RM800 for rubber smallholders announced in Budget 2023 will also be extended to Felda farmers throughout the country, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix).

He said to make Felda farmers eligible for the aid, which was increased from RM600, the policy of limiting it to rubber smallholders with land holdings of up to five acres (2.02 hectares) would be amended to 10 acres (4.05 hectares) and below.

“Previously, it was difficult to give because of the five-acre ruling, as most Felda settlers have up to 10 acres. So, we asked for the policy to be amended to benefit them. We know rubber prices have dropped and they could not tap rubber because of the rainy season.

“Tapping rubber during the rainy season will cause the latex to be mixed with rainwater. I know the difficulties facing smallholders, including those in Felda. So, what Risda (Rubber Industry Smallholders Development Authority) smallholders get, that is RM200 a month for four months, Felda smallholders will also get. This is (the approach of) our government,” he said.

He said this when speaking at the Negeri Sembilan Jelajah Aspirasi Keluarga Malaysia (AKM) Village Feast programme here today. Also present were Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin and Jempol Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Mohd Salim Mohd Sharif.

Ismail Sabri said Budget 2023 was in line with the Keluarga Malaysia concept, which clearly shows that no groups are left behind.

“We want all to benefit so that we can prosper together and all are provided for, from the hardcore poor to the B40 group and M40, which previously complained about being left out. In the budget (tabled) yesterday, various incentives are provided for the M40.

“Apart from this, it also provides aid to farmers, fishermen, rubber smallholders, traders, micro, small and medium enterprises, women, youths and senior citizens,” he said, adding that the budget did not leave out any sector.

Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz tabled the budget amounting to RM372.3 billion that was inspired in part by Keluarga Malaysia (the Malaysian Family) and aims to be “responsive, responsible and reformist”.

Earlier, Ismail Sabri spent about two hours at the programme, mingling with visitors and partaking in traditional Negeri Sembilan food like “daging masak lompap” and “masak lemak cili api”.

Some 20,000 people attended the programme at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Palong 7, organised in conjunction with the three-day Jelajah AKM which began yesterday.-Bernama