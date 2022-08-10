Budget 2023 helps women entrepreneurs deal with rising cost of living

KUALA TERENGGANU: The RM235 million allocation for women in Budget 2023 is seen as capable of helping women entrepreneurs to deal with the rising cost of living and increase the price of goods.

A keropok lekor entrepreneur, Ramlah Awang, 61, said she was grateful that the government understood the current situation facing traders and entrepreneurs with the increase in the price of raw materials such as sago, sugar and cooking oil.

“Right now, we barely break-even in our business. In my case, I have to spend a lot buy raw materials and pay the wages of my 20 workers,” she said when contacted by Bernama.

Ramlah, who has been selling keropok lekor for 30 years under the brand “Keropok Warisan Losong” in Kampung Losong Haji Su, here suggested the government to make it easier for traders and entrepreneurs like her to apply for financial assistance.

“It is necessary as we are still in the process of reviving our business after being severely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic,” she added.

Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz when tabling Budget 2023 yesterday announced a total of RM235 million in financing funds specifically for women under BSN Semarak-Nita, Tekunita TEKUN, DanaNITA MARA and Biz Lady Bank Rakyat schemes to help them grow their businesses and enhance their marketing strategy.

Meanwhile, health-based product entrepreneur Norhasiah Ibrahim, 48, said she hoped to be able to further promote her products through digital media, in line with current trends.

Norhasiah, from Kampung Saujana in Setiu, has been involved in the business for 16 years and has her own product, namely energy juice, Chaju Puti soap and Chaju Puti Oil.-Bernama