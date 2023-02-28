Budget 2023: Increment of allowance a welcomed boost for KEMAS volunteers

GUA MUSANG: An increase of RM300 in allowance announced under Budget 2023 for Voluntary Community Development Assistants (PPMS) Kindergartens at the Community Development Department, is meant to uplift their spirit so that they can offer their best services to the society and government.

KEMAS director-general Ahmad Kamal Idris Mohd Nawawi said the initiative was a clear evidence that the government takes PPMS workers seriously to cover their cost of living.

“With the allowance increase, it would help them cover the cost of daily expenses in addition to being able to create the need to give their best services to KEMAS.

“Their role is important to promote KEMAS services throughout the country in terms of human capital development and so on,“ he told reporters after attending a ‘Hari Apresiasi and Amanat Ketua Pengarah Bersama Kakitangan KEMAS Gua Musang’ programme, here today.

Ahmad Kamal also said the increase of allowance from RM500 to RM800 a month proved that their welfare was still being looked after because most of the PPMS volunteers are housewives, including those from the Orang Asli community.

PPMS Orang Asli from Pos Tuel Tabika Seri Ayuni, Norteh Angah, 33, said the assistance given in the form of an allowance was much needed since the cost of living has increased significantly.

“Thank God, the allowance increment is much welcomed under the present economic situation. It gives us the motivation to continue to give our best in looking after the children and helping out with the daily tasks of KEMAS teachers. Thank you to the government who are concerned about the fate of the people, especially those living in rural areas,“ she said.

Also expressing her gratitude was a PPMS from the Orang Asli community in Kampung Teranek, Kuala Betis, Shima Jeffri, 31, who said she will be receiving the new allowance in March.

“Previously, I received RM500 a month and now I will be getting RM800 which I think is worth it because as a PPMS volunteer, my task includes maintaining the general cleanliness of the school area from 7 am to 2 pm,” she said.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had earlier said the KEMAS PPMS allowance will be increased from RM500 to RM800 per month starting next month involving 9,439 PPMS nationwide with an additional allocation of RM30 million through Budget 2023 which was tabled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, recently. -Bernama