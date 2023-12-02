Budget 2023: KBS to focus on empowerment of youth

KUALA LUMPUR: The empowerment of youth is among the focus of the Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) in Budget 2023, to be tabled on Feb 24, in line with the implementation of the Undi18 policy.

Its minister Hannah Yeoh (pix) said the ministry plans to implement programmes to improve political literacy among the youth following the increase in the number of new voters in the 15th General Election.

“We need to have programmes to ensure that when these youth go out to vote, they know the difference between members of Parliament (MP) and state assemblymen.

“This is all about education, and we need to provide that knowledge to youth,” she told reporters after launching the Gotong Royong Perdana programme at the Taman Tun Dr Ismail Educational Institution Quarters here today.

In regards to the rising cost of living, especially in urban areas, she said the ministry will also focus on organising programmes to equip the youth with skills that can generate additional income or provide a career option.

Hannah said one of the workshops organised through the Skills For Life programme under KBS was grooming workshops, adding that it will be expanded to other technical skills such as air-conditioning installation.

She said that KBS also plans to organise swimming classes for the B40 group as the Health Ministry’s data showed that nearly 500 deaths due to drowning were recorded among children.

“KBS has the facilities so we need to assist the B40 group in learning this skill. If we don’t utilise the facilities for those in need, the country will end up on the losing end because children are the assets of our country,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Segambut MP said she has allocated RM10,000 for recreational programmes and other programmes to be implemented by the Taman Tun Dr Ismail Educational Institution Quarters.

Hannah, who also officiated the opening of the playground at the teachers’ quarters, said the initiative was a follow-up to her previous checks, which found that there was no recreational space for children there.

“For me, the welfare of the teachers’ families must be taken care of before they can go out to teach and educate other children,” she said. -Bernama