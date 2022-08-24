Budget 2023: MoF seeking public feedback on Govt's Green Procurement Policy

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Finance (MoF) is inviting members of the public to give their feedback to the Budget 2023 Public Consultation Paper (PCP) on “Improving the Government’s Green Procurement Policy” before or on Sept 12, 2022.

“Everyone is welcome to give their feedback on the PCP which can be downloaded via https://budget.mof.gov.my/bajet2023/kertaskonsultasi/ .

“The publication of the PCP is part of the ministry’s overall effort to make the annual budget preparation process more transparent and ensure an all-inclusive involvement from all parties,” the MoF said in a statement today.

It said the government is confident that the publication of the PCP will provide more opportunities for stakeholders to provide their feedback to enable the government to formulate an annual budget that meets the needs of the people, as well as in line with the country's socio-economic development policy.

The proposals in the PCP are presented with the objective of implementing and empowering green initiatives in the government’s procurement of goods and services.

According to the MoF, the PCP is also an instrument to achieve the government’s aspiration toward sustainable development, as well as to encourage the private sector to emulate the government's efforts regarding green procurement.-Bernama