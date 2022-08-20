Budget 2023: Motac seeking more aid for tourism players

SIMUNJAN (Sarawak): The Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry (Motac) hopes that more aid and subsidies will be given to tourism players in Budget 2023, which will be tabled in October.

Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri(pix) said the Finance Ministry should consider this, especially given the positive impact of the tourism industry on the national economy.

Apart from this, she hoped focus would also be given to upgrading tourism infrastructure in the country.

“I ask that this matter be given attention because helping the tourism industry will indirectly boost activities in other sectors such as transport, food and sales due to mobility of tourists.

“When all these happen, the country’s economy on the whole will improve to become more vibrant,” she told reporters after attending the launch ceremony of the Simunjan Esplanade here today.

On Aug 15 this year, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said Budget 2023 would continue to give emphasis on the welfare of Keluarga Malaysia.

He said the budget would also take into consideration the country’s readiness to deal with a possible global economic crisis which is more challenging than that experienced before.

To a question, Nancy, who is Batang Sadong Member of Parliament, said she supported calls for the number of women elected representatives to be increased.

Women elected representatives possessed different approaches and perspectives which could be capitalised in collaboration with their male counterparts, she added.-Bernama