Budget 2023: MPM hopes to get a bigger chunk of RM12m allocation for OKU sports development

PUTRAJAYA: The RM12 million allocation for sports development of Persons with Disabilities (OKU) announced in the 2023 Budget is hoped can be channeled as best as possible to the Malaysian Paralympic Council (MPM), said its president Datuk Seri Megat D Shahriman Zaharudin (pix).

He said this was because there are 27 associations under the auspices of MPM that need funding for talent development from the grassroots level.

““In Budget 2022, the allocation for OKU sports was RM10 million and I would like to state clearly that we only got between 20 and 30 per cent. I hope the money can be channeled to our association because we develop talent from the grassroots. at the school and community levels.

“With the allocation, we can carry out many talent development programmes and produce para-athletes,“ he told reporters after officiating the Kuala Lumpur Federal Territory-level “Karnival Sukan Inspire OKU Aktif” carnival here today.

Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz when tabling Budget 2023 in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday announced an allocation of RM12 million specifically for the development of OKU sports in order to produce para athletes of international standard.

Megat D Shahriman said that the country's para athletes are increasingly showing encouraging performances, thus this group should not be discriminated against.

“I am speaking on behalf of the 27 existing associations, we have performed. The athletes have brought home gold and given their best for the country. There is no difference between ordinary people (athletes) and OKU.

“If possible, let (the funds) reach the OKU community,“ he said, referring to the achievements of the para athletes at the 11th ASEAN Para Games (APG) in Solo, Indonesia in August.

Malaysia represented by about 70 athletes won 36 gold, 20 silver and 14 bronze medals at the Solo APG.

Karnival Sukan Inspire OKU Aktif was held in conjunction with National Sports Day 2022 today to encourage OKU to engage in sports and fitness activities.

Various events and activities were lined up enliven the carnival such as traditional sports, e-sports and a career fair.-Bernma