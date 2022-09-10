Budget 2023: Noh happy with RM668.3m for minstry, up by 21%

TANJONG KARANG: The Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives (KUSKOP) hailed the allocation of RM668.3 million for it in the Budget 2023, with an increase of 21 per cent from the sum in 2022.

Its minister, Tan Sri Noh Omar (pix) said the additional amount of RM117 million clearly showed that the government was serious about helping the entrepreneurs from all levels of society in this country.

He said that from the allocation, RM212.1million was for management expenditure and RM456.2 million for development expenditure.

“The allocation under the Graduates Entrepreneurship Programme (PUSH) was also approved, thus showing the government’s seriousness in assisting these entrepreneurs comprising young individuals and graduates,” he said after opening the Tanjong Karang division Wanita UMNO delegates’ meeting, here, today.

Noh, who is also the Member of Parliament for Tanjong Karang, said the government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaacob proved to be caring by assisting the local entrepreneurs.

“I am satisfied with the allocation and I thank the prime minister for paying attention to the plight of the entrepreneurs.

“If previously during the controlled movement order (PKP) due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Health Ministry’s role was so important, during this endemic period, however, it’s time for KUSKOP) to help the affected entrepreneurs rise again.

“But to do so, they need assistance and guidance from the ministry,” he added.-Bernama